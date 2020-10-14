Albaugh, Gaylerd "Bud"
1954 - 2020
Gaylerd "Bud" Albaugh, age 66, of Columbus, went Home on October 9, 2020. Bud loved the outdoors and enjoyed beekeeping. Preceded in death by parents, Vivian and Jean Albaugh; sister, Joyce Albaugh; survived by 3 sons, Christopher and Jeffrey Albaugh and their mother, Susan Albaugh and Steven Albaugh; brother, Doug Albaugh; several grandchildren,nieces, nephews, and special friend, Beth Horn and her family. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Family requests CDC guidelines to be followed including wearing masks while attending visitation.To sign and view Bud's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com