Gaylerd "Bud" Albaugh
1954 - 2020
Albaugh, Gaylerd "Bud"
1954 - 2020
Gaylerd "Bud" Albaugh, age 66, of Columbus, went Home on October 9, 2020. Bud loved the outdoors and enjoyed beekeeping. Preceded in death by parents, Vivian and Jean Albaugh; sister, Joyce Albaugh; survived by 3 sons, Christopher and Jeffrey Albaugh and their mother, Susan Albaugh and Steven Albaugh; brother, Doug Albaugh; several grandchildren,nieces, nephews, and special friend, Beth Horn and her family. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Family requests CDC guidelines to be followed including wearing masks while attending visitation.To sign and view Bud's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
