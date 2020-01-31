|
|
Smith, Gaylord
1938 - 2020
Gaylord E. Smith, age 81, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence. Gaylord E. Smith was born in Port Washington, NY and spent much of his childhood in LaPorte, TX. He graduated high school at Phillips Academy Andover ('57) and college at Princeton University ('61) where he majored in Geology. Shortly after graduating Princeton, he enrolled in the Navy's Officer Candidate School and moved to Long Beach, CA where he met the love of his life Delores Timko Smith. His knowledge of geology and his naval experience led to a contract with Shell Oil in Baton Rouge, LA, however he soon moved to Columbus to work at Nationwide Insurance, eventually earning an MBA at Ohio State University. Gay worked for Nationwide until 1990. Always one to leap at a new opportunity, he then taught himself computer programming and accepted a position at CBC Companies where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Throughout his life, Gay was an avid aquatic athlete and competed on the swim and crew teams at school. He spent many fun summers sailing in Texas and at Hoover Sailing Club in central Ohio. Eager to share his expertise with the oars, he volunteered at the Greater Columbus Rowing Association. Weekends often saw him researching and repairing vintage Volvos, which he considered the perfect car. He spoke fondly of his school days and self-published a novel entitled Mixers, a romantic comedy about adolescents and the angst-ridden co-ed dance scene. He is preceded in death by his wife Delores, his parents, and sister. He is survived by three daughters, Marian, Polly Sipes, and Suzanne; niece, Maria Sipes; sons-in-law, Paul Sipes and Michael McGuinness; sister-in-law, JoAnn Temborius; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 4-6P.M., followed by Military Honors at 6PM, concluding with a Liturgy Service at 6:15PM, by Father William Metzger. Private family burial, Calvary Cemetery, Terre Haute, IN. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, OH 43212.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020