Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord Jesus Christ Church
634 Gibbard Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord Jesus Christ Church
634 Gibbard Ave
1926 - 2019
Gaynell Miller Obituary
Miller, Gaynell
1926 - 2019
Gaynelll Miller, age 93. Sunrise April 17, 1926 and Sunset December 28, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lord Jesus Christ Church, 634 Gibbard Ave. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
