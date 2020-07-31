1/
1949 - 2020
Gaynell Tish, 71, of Ashville, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1949 in Iager, West Virginia to Roy and Myrtle (Deel) Vance. Gaynell was a 1967 Graduate of Iager High School and formerly worked for Federal Glass and Keystone Carbon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Larry Vance, Susie Freeman, Relaine Hagerman, Mary Jane Marcum and Joyce Ann Thurman. Gaynell is survived by her husband, Van Eugene Tish; son, Eric Tish; sisters, Carol Adams and Brenda Burns; and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and again on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
