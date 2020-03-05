|
|
Branson, Gene
1942 - 2020
Gene Arthur Branson, age 77. Sunrise July 30, 1942 and Sunset February 26, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRANSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020