Bryant, Gene
Gene Fredrick Bryant, age 90, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019. He served the Lord for many years, both in the Republic of Chad, Africa and then here in the Columbus area. He was preceded by his parents Edgar and Luella Bryant. Also, by his brothers Herold, Donald and Russel and sister Helen Ethridge. He leaves his family, sons, Steven (Lori) and Jonathan; daughter, Sharon Koon: three grandsons, Justin and Jordan Bryant and Jared Koon; great grandchildren, Cadence and Judah; many wonderful and much loved in-laws, nieces and nephews; numerous cherished friends and neighbors. A memorial gathering will be held at East Side Grace Brethern Church, 7510 E. Broad St., Blacklick, OH 43004, on June 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Bibles International, 609 36th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-2317 designated for Kyabe', Chad, Africa Bible translation work (Sara Kaba language) in Gene's memory. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. Rodman Funeral Service/Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society. Sign the online guestbook at www.dispactch.com/obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019