Carter, Gene
Gene Carter, age 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Arbors West. Gene was a member of the Masonic Lodge in West Jefferson, and also a member of the Shriners. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, being outside, and gardening. Gene is preceded in death by his wife Zella Carter, son Roger L. Carter, daughter Linda Stickel, and granddaughter Chrissy Carter. He is survived by his loving son, Harold (Connie) Carter; grandchildren, Cindy, Michelle, Michael, Pamela, and Tracy; along with many great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Sunset Cemetery Mausoleum, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, OH, 43119, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 AM. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Gene's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020