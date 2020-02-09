Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery Mausoleum
6959 W. Broad Street
Galloway, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Carter Obituary
Carter, Gene
Gene Carter, age 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Arbors West. Gene was a member of the Masonic Lodge in West Jefferson, and also a member of the Shriners. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, being outside, and gardening. Gene is preceded in death by his wife Zella Carter, son Roger L. Carter, daughter Linda Stickel, and granddaughter Chrissy Carter. He is survived by his loving son, Harold (Connie) Carter; grandchildren, Cindy, Michelle, Michael, Pamela, and Tracy; along with many great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Sunset Cemetery Mausoleum, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, OH, 43119, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 AM. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Gene's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -