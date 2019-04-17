|
|
Gillenwater, Gene
Albert Gene Paul Gillenwater, 80, May 7, 1938 - March 1, 2019. Predeceased by parents Leroy and Mariam Gillenwater, siblings Edward, James, Mitzi Mooring and Joann Hunt. Survived by Rose Caudy (recently deceased) and Judy Richards; ex-wife, Mary Stephens; children, Paul (Jeannie), Debi, Bill (Connie), and Deanna (Andy); grandchildren, Paul Jr., Becca, Christina, Irish, Betsy (Chris) Durant, Becky (Matt) Fox, Cassie, Michael, Brandon, Hannah, Hayden; four great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He played bass/guitar with budding celebrities during the '50's-70's and retired from many years of truck driving. A Celebration of Life at the Venice Club, 5440 Hildebrand Rd., Columbus on April 28 with visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm and refreshments until 6pm. Contributions may be made in Gene's memory to St. Jude's by calling 800-822-6344. Messages for the family can be made at www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019