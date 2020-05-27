Hall, Gene
Gene E. Hall, 65, born June 18, 1954 and passed away May 24, 2020 with his family at his side. Gene was proud to be an Air Force Veteran. He loved his flag. Gene was a wonderful golfer who had a hole-in-one! He was a very avid Steelers fan. He also loved making his yard look beautiful. He is pre-deceased by parents Russell and Jane Hall, sister Betty Harding , brother Jerry Hall, sister-in-law Debbie Dal'torio, father-in-law James Dellaverson. He is survived by wife of almost 48 years, Janice; beloved children, Gina (Adrian) Crabtree and Vincent (Stephanie) Hall of whom he was so proud. But the true loves of his life were his grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Ryder Crabtree, and Mason Hall. Also survived by brothers, Russell (Sondra) Hall, Blaine (Sandy) Hall, Robert Hall; sister, Peggy (Dan) McEwen; brothers-in-law, James (Shannon) Dellaverson, John Dal'torio; and in-laws, Mary Ann and John Morici. He loved his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also loved his cats Gatino, Mama, and Toonces, and dogs Romeo and Polly-Malu. He was met at the rainbow bridge by many past fur babies. Much thanks to all family and great friends for all of their love and support at this difficult time. By his request, Gene was cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements being completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.