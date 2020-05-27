Gene Hall
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hall, Gene
Gene E. Hall, 65, born June 18, 1954 and passed away May 24, 2020 with his family at his side. Gene was proud to be an Air Force Veteran. He loved his flag. Gene was a wonderful golfer who had a hole-in-one! He was a very avid Steelers fan. He also loved making his yard look beautiful. He is pre-deceased by parents Russell and Jane Hall, sister Betty Harding , brother Jerry Hall, sister-in-law Debbie Dal'torio, father-in-law James Dellaverson. He is survived by wife of almost 48 years, Janice; beloved children, Gina (Adrian) Crabtree and Vincent (Stephanie) Hall of whom he was so proud. But the true loves of his life were his grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Ryder Crabtree, and Mason Hall. Also survived by brothers, Russell (Sondra) Hall, Blaine (Sandy) Hall, Robert Hall; sister, Peggy (Dan) McEwen; brothers-in-law, James (Shannon) Dellaverson, John Dal'torio; and in-laws, Mary Ann and John Morici. He loved his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also loved his cats Gatino, Mama, and Toonces, and dogs Romeo and Polly-Malu. He was met at the rainbow bridge by many past fur babies. Much thanks to all family and great friends for all of their love and support at this difficult time. By his request, Gene was cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements being completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved