1925 - 2020
Gene Lois (Gibbs) Henthorn, age 95, died on September 18th at Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community - Lebanon. She was born on September 6, 1925, in Luanda, Angola, Africa to missionary parents, the Rev. Austin Josiah and Rev. Clara Viola (Ault) Gibbs. She attended and graduated from Taylor University in 1947, and married Robert Eugene Henthorn on June 5, 1948. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, Gene is survived by her son, Stephen (Nika); and daughters, Catherine (Greg Shaw), and Susan (Steve Ford); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two nieces, a nephew; very close friend, John (Barb and Andy) Hinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gene's name to the Urban Mission of Steubenville (301 North Fifth Street, Steubenville, OH 43952) or any local Hospice Fund of one's choosing. Remembrances and condolences may be shared at Hill Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio. A private family service led by Pastor Jay Anderson will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, November 23rd with livestream available at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
