Hosey, Gene
1932 - 2019
Gene D. Hosey, 87, of Columbus, passed away September 22, 2019. Gene was born April 20, 1932 to Willard and Elizabeth (Hensley) Hosey. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gene retired after 43 years of service at Techniglass. He was married to Margaret J. (Boldman) for 69 years. Gene will be deeply missed by his wife; children, David (Saundra), Diane (Barry) Strawser, Doug (Raelena); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019