Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Hosey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Hosey


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Hosey Obituary
Hosey, Gene
1932 - 2019
Gene D. Hosey, 87, of Columbus, passed away September 22, 2019. Gene was born April 20, 1932 to Willard and Elizabeth (Hensley) Hosey. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gene retired after 43 years of service at Techniglass. He was married to Margaret J. (Boldman) for 69 years. Gene will be deeply missed by his wife; children, David (Saundra), Diane (Barry) Strawser, Doug (Raelena); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now