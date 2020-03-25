The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Gene Kurz


1925 - 2020
Gene Kurz Obituary
Kurz, Gene
1925 - 2020
Gene B. Kurz, 94, passed away March 23, 2020. She was born July 3, 1925.In addition to her parents, Floyd C. and Dorotha H. Bemiller, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur W. Kurz, sister Betty B. Williams, sons-in-law Richard L. Thompson, Dale R. England Jr., brother-in-law Norman Yarger. Gene is survived by her daughters, Sharon K. England, Diann K. Thompson, Sondra K. (Jeff) Burgess; sister, Carol B. Yarger; brother-in-law, Vaughn Williams; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. When Gene was younger, she was very involved in church activities, teaching Sunday School and working with summer Bible School. She loved Jesus and talking to other people about Him. As her children got older, Gene enjoyed being a grandmother. Each new baby was the cutest and was welcomed with "grandma kisses." Gene was an avid reader, particularly enjoying mysteries and biographies. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A private family Graveside service will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Heartland Hospice. Schoedinger North Funeral Home entrusted with services. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
