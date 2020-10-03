Scott, Gene L.
1930 - 2020
Scott, Gene L (1930-2020) A life well lived.
Gene passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. He was born in Travelers Rest, Kentucky. He married his wife of 63 years, Barbara Walters, who preceded him in death. They shared 63 years of love, laughter, family, travel, dogs, and great friends. He was a loving father of three children, Janie Doles (Ron) of Lewis Center, Leslie Sapp (Tom) of Powell and Gene Paul Scott (Alexandra) of Wadsworth. He has three grandchildren, Amy Lanzilotta of Cape Coral, Fl, Travis Scott of New Orleans and Taylor Sapp of Powell. He was preceded in death by his parents Palmer and Grace of Winchester, KY and all 10 of his siblings, Irma Ward, George, Paul, Mabel, Norma Bahler, Palmer Jr (Nick), Robert, James, John and David. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean war. He worked for the U.S. Postal service for 42 years. He started his postal career working the mail on a railroad mail car as had his father. He worked in many postings and positions in Ohio and Kentucky. He served the last eight years as the Postmaster of Columbus, Ohio. He received the Postmaster of the Year award in 1984. He retired in 1989. He was also an avid grocery shopper who couldn't resist a bargain. He stockpiled his bargains in his garage which looked like a food bank. Generous to a fault, family and friends couldn't leave their home without a tour of his foodbank where they were sent home with food, toothpaste, cleaning supplies or paper products. He grew up on a farm in Kentucky and loved gardening. He gardened in any free space at every home where they were posted. This was much to the dismay of Barbara when she discovered tomato plants growing out of her flower beds at their home in Hilliard. Barbara passed three years ago. Both have been cremated and their wish was for their ashes to be buried together in their cemetery plot in Winchester, KY. A service will be held there next June with a date to be announced later. There will be an 11:00 am local service on Nov 21, 2020 at Grace Powell Church, 7600 Liberty Rd N., Powell Oh 43065. Donations can be made to alz.org
the Alzheimer and Dementia Research organization. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
