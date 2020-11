Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott, Gene L.

1930 - 2020

Gene L. Scott, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. A Memorial Service had been planned for November 21, 2020 at Grace Powell Church. That service is now cancelled due to COVID. The family is planning a Memorial Service to be scheduled in May of 2021. Please contact Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society at 614-840-0900 with any questions.



