Workman, Gene L.

1931 - 2019

Gene L. Workman, age 88, of Grove City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Dorothy. Gene is survived by his children, Ronald L. (Judy) Workman of Buckeye Lake, Brenda S. (Michael) McCarthy of Columbus, Cynthia Peck of Grandview, Teresa K. (David) Noble of Edinburg, Scotland; grandchildren, Rob (Karen) Peck of Upper Arlington, Nicholas T. Peck of Grandview, John (Sara) McCarthy of Dublin and Jason McCarthy of Columbus; brothers, William McCarthy of Marysville; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was born in Hillsboro on January 22, 1931 to the late Walter and Mabel Workman. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jack L. Workman. He attended Grove City High School and retired from Columbus Fair Auto Auction after 30 years of service. Gene served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 on the U.S.S. Spangler. He was a faithful member of Lane Ave Baptist Church for over 54 years and now a member of the First Baptist Church of Grove City Ohio. Family will receive friends 2-5 PM Sunday, April 7 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Monday at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Rd., Grove City. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at Church. Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment at Concord Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to Honorflight Columbus or First Baptist Church of Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or watch Gene's life tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary