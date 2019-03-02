Carrell, Gene M.

1927 - 2019

Gene M. Carrell, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Gene was born November 29, 1927 in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Raymond and Mary Carrell. Also preceding him in death daughter Linda Gartman; and brother William Carrell. Gene was a Minister for 74 years with 27 years of service at Fishinger & Kenny Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in WWII. He loved wood-working and carpentry. He especially loved spending time doing magic tricks with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Henrietta Freeman Carrell; daughters Luanne (Wayne) Shelton and Lori Alda; son-in-law Paul Gartman; grandchildren Don Gartman and Misty Engelbrecht, Jodi Huffman, Kent Shelton, Natalie Conn, Ian Alda and Alexander Alda; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Carrell and James Carrell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Willow Brook at Delaware Run, c/o Ministers Fund, 100 Delaware Crossing West, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Fishinger & Kenny Church of Christ, 1130 Fishinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221 with burial at Kingwood Memorial Park to immediately follow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019