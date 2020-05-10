Runyon, Gene

1937 - 2020

Gene Runyon, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1937 to the late Calvery and Myrtle (Sammons) Runyon. Today the world lost a wonderful man and I lost my best friend of 64 years. Gene was born in Eastern Kentucky, the middle child of 9 children. He was an Air Force Veteran (He looked so cute in that blue uniform). Gene is preceded in death by; two brothers, two sisters and granddaughter, Monica. He is survived by; brothers, Cal and Bill of Kentucky, brother Tom of Tennessee, and sister Patty also of Tennessee. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Runyon; sons, Mike (Kathy) of Virgina, Preston of Ohio; daughter, Rita (David) of Ohio; granddaughters, Sandy (Vic) of New Jersey, Courtney (Chris) of Texas, Julianna of Ohio; grandson, Manning of Ohio; and also by several great grandchildren; best friends, Bob Watts and Carl Davis, best hunting buddies ever! Gene was an avid outdoorsman and University of Kentucky fan. We always said "he bleeds blue" GO BLUE!. There is no formal funeral plan. His cremated remains will be returned to the hills of Kentucky. His soul is with God. Please wish him a safe journey we love you Gene! Many thanks to Chalmers Wiley VA and Mount Carmel Hospice, they were beyond kind to us.



