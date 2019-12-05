The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Kulik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Gene Z. Kulik


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rev. Gene Z. Kulik Obituary
Kulik, Rev. Gene Z.
1917 - 2019
Reverend Gene Z. Kulik, age 102, was ushered into the presence of the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Gene graduated from Canton McKinley High School then proudly service in the US Army during WWII as a Medic. Gene is a retired Pastor of the Ohio District Council of Assemblies of God. He will be remembered for his fearless faith in God and how he helped so many people over the years. Preceded in death by his wife Margie, brothers Frank and Alex. Survived by his daughter, Jeanne (Terry) Marcum; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Biddle and Eric (Heather) Marcum; great grandchildren, Tyler, Carson, Jordan and Taylor; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held at 10am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with Pastor John Wootton officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Special thanks to everyone who assisted with Gene in his day to day care. Visit www.heartandhope.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now