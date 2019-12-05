|
Kulik, Rev. Gene Z.
1917 - 2019
Reverend Gene Z. Kulik, age 102, was ushered into the presence of the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Gene graduated from Canton McKinley High School then proudly service in the US Army during WWII as a Medic. Gene is a retired Pastor of the Ohio District Council of Assemblies of God. He will be remembered for his fearless faith in God and how he helped so many people over the years. Preceded in death by his wife Margie, brothers Frank and Alex. Survived by his daughter, Jeanne (Terry) Marcum; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Biddle and Eric (Heather) Marcum; great grandchildren, Tyler, Carson, Jordan and Taylor; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held at 10am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with Pastor John Wootton officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Special thanks to everyone who assisted with Gene in his day to day care. Visit www.heartandhope.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019