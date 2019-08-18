Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Geneva A. Smith


1936 - 2019
Geneva A. Smith Obituary
Smith, Geneva A.
Geneva A. Smith 83 of Westerville passed on Aug. 17, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Tazwell, TN to Leonus & Norma (Boldin) Mink who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband of 60 years Kenneth Smith, 2 sisters and a brother. She is survived by 6 daughters, Kathy (Bob) Sherman, Mary (Scott) Seas, Connie (Mike) Cremeans, Norma (Mark) Holt; Geneva (Kris) Christensen, Shelly (Jerry) Woodruff; grandchildren, Jason, Erica (Leonard), Cody (Erica), Marcus (Katie), Matthew, Brett, Allie, Jacob (Madi), Sara (Zack), Anna; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Bella, Kivah, Conner, Brody, Lucy; brothers Edgar, Marshall, Henry, and Ronnie, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM Saturday Aug. 31 at the Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com. Memorial donations can be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
