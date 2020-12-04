DeVille, Geneva
1939 - 2020
Geneva E. DeVille, 81, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 1. Geneva was born April 14, 1939 at the tail end of the Great Depression in Perry County to Carl and Electa (Pratt) Bringardner. She grew up on the farm in tough times and learned from her parents the true meaning of hard work, sacrifice and generosity to those in need even when their family barely scraped by. She had an eternal optimism and generosity of spirit that touched and inspired everyone she met. Geneva was the first born of 10 children in the tight-knit Bringardner family, often helping to raise the younger siblings while her parents worked to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. She attended Sacred Heart and Mifflin High School. In 1956, she eloped and married Henry Vincent DeVille III, who preceded her in death in 1999. Geneva made her family her top priority. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother first and foremost. She loved to spend time with her brothers and sisters. She will be sorely missed at the weekly gathering of the Bringardner siblings and their families on Wednesday nights. When her children were young, Geneva and her family would often vacation at Lake White in Waverly, Ohio, where she and the other family members would camp out and water ski. Geneva worked in a variety of jobs during her life and was as dedicated in the office as she was at home. She spent many years working as a placement specialist for Dawson Personnel and then as an office manager for Beechmont Medical Center and Neurological Associates. A life-long learner, she was endlessly curious. She loved reading, and she loved to go to the movies with family. In recent years, she really enjoyed the Marvel series. She was also an early adopter of social media and developed a surprisingly large and loyal following on Facebook and Pinterest. Geneva was friendly to everyone and never met a stranger. She was fun to be around. She had a great laugh that was so distinct and so infectious that she could have recorded it and used it as a sitcom laugh track. Geneva loved Christmas! Every year, she decorated the house, baked Christmas cookies, and made the season warm and festive. She was an expert at gift wrapping and turned every package into a work of art! Throughout her life, she was a compassionate and selfless person that always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Geneva will be deeply missed by her children, Joe DeVille and wife, Pam Ratz DeVille, Bill DeVille and wife, Shelly DeVille, and Alaina West; her grandchildren, Tulula DeVille, Jordan DeVille, Jeremy Heavener, Amber Heavener, Andrew Day, Amanda Herndon and husband, Shayne, Cameron DeVille, Jared DeVille; her great-grandchildren, Stella Heavener, Foster Heavener, Jaxon Herndon, Anna Heavener; her brother, Clarence (Tony) Bringardner; her sisters, Marie Wallick, Mary Liebenderfer, Doris Cooper, Deloris Girard. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Electa and Carl Bringardner, brothers Carl, Paul and Albert, sister Martha, children Alicia and David. Due to COVID, there will not be a public service. Geneva's family will hold a private "Celebration of Life". To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.