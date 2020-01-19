|
|
Faulkner, Geneva
1936 - 2020
Gladys Geneva Faulkner, age 83, went home to the lord peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in Beauty, Kentucky on April 3, 1936 to the late James and Sadie Smith, Geneva loved gardening, reading and cooking. Geneva was a faithful servant of then Lord and worshiped at the Church of Christ of Groveport. Geneva was the greatest hostess that ever lived and could talk to anyone.
Geneva is preceded in death by her husband Marlin; her son, Donald; her sisters Nell Howell and Florence Cains; her brothers, Okey, Clyde, Deming, James, Arnold, Don and Prentice Smith. She is survived by her children; Brian (Natalie), Susan Sunday, Tim (Loretta), and Corey (Sherry); loving daughter-in-law, Darlene Faulkner; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-8 on Tuesday, January 21 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM on Wednesday, January 22 at the Church of Christ of Groveport, 5626 Groveport Rd. Groveport, Ohio 43125. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020