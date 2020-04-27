|
McGannon, Geneva
1919 - 2020
Geneva Rose Grant McGannon, passed into God's Eternal Peace on April 23, 2020. She was born to parents, Ted and Lavena (Connett) Grant in Oblong, Illinois on June 17, 1919. After graduating from Oblong High School and attending Southern Illinois State Teachers College, she began her career in a one room school in the oil boom village of Stoy, Illinois. She taught all 12 grades, and coached baseball and basketball. Moving to Columbus, Ohio, she worked as secretary to the vice president of Ohio Bell Telephone, now AT&T. She was married to Howard McGannon and is survived by their son, Michael McGannon and his wife, Teresa. She began teaching in Hilliard, Ohio in1955, retiring in 1986, having spent most of her career at Avery Elementary. She was an OSU graduate. After retirement she volunteered and taught English as a Second Language to adult students from around the world for 16 years for Columbus Public Schools, while continuing to work part time at Knapp Veterinary Hospital where she stayed for 23 years. She was an artist, first chair clarinetist in her college orchestra, played piano, and sang and performed throughout her life with her sisters, Louise Brock-Jones, Billie (Alice) Hansberger, and Mary Marvin. The Grant Sisters. All accomplished artists in their own right. Her brother, Jim was an athlete and a US Navy veteran. She loved her students, many remembering her on her 100th Birthday in 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Louise (Burl) Brock-Jones, Mary (Lowell) Marvin, Alice (Lawrence) Hansberger, and James (Nelrose) Grant. Geneva cherished her family with an absolute and unconditional love. She is survived by many nephews, nieces, great and great-great nephews and nieces. Her friendships lasted for decades. Madelene, Jo, Joyce, Dotty, Rose, Ada, Loreen and many others as a group were a force of nature. She lived her last years at Abbington of Arlington making new friends of residents and a caring and loving staff. As a mother, a family elder, an educator, an artist and friend, Geneva will be remembered for years to come. Due to the current covid-19 pandemic conditions, no formal funeral will be held. She will be buried in her home town of Oblong, Illinois next to her parents as were her wishes. If you wish to give a donation in her honor, please consider the Franklin County Human Society, or Capital City Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, Columbus, Ohio and Pulliam Funeral Home, Oblong, Illinois.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020