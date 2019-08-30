The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Geneva Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva P. Griffin


1929 - 2019
Geneva P. Griffin Obituary
Griffin, Geneva P.
1929 - 2019
Geneva P. Ross Griffin, age 90, of Blacklick, Ohio, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Ross and Mildred Shockley. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Sondra Blake Riebel; grandchildren, Cory W. (Jennifer) Ross and children, Jason Ross, Adam (Angie) Riebel and children, Blake (Sarah) Riebel and children, Shani Riebel (Jason) Tate and children; close friends and the Griffin family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Griffin, brothers Gilbert, Irvin, Ralph and Floyd, sister Eileen and her loving dog, MurDoc. Geneva was a Worthy Grand Matron for Eastern Star Worthington Chapter. Cremation will be observed with no public service scheduled. Inurnment at Jefferson Cemetery will take place at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019
