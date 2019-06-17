|
|
Burns, Genevieve
1921 - 2019
Genevieve Burns (Seymour), age 97, passed away peacefully into heaven June 14, 2019, while surrounded by family at home. Awaiting was her beloved husband Lewis, mother Elizabeth Seymour (Saltz), grandmother Letty, two brothers and three sisters. She was known as "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. The Christian matriarch of her family, she leaves her legacy of love. Survived by daughters, Darla and Debbie; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; to whom she was devoted. In honor of her wish, there will be no service. Special thanks to Mt Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019