Crandall, Genevieve

1917 - 2019

Genevieve Crandall, 101, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe for 16 years prior to moving to Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Willow Brook Christian Home. She was born August 19, 1917, in Arbuckle, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late George and Ada Greenlee. Genevieve was formerly an employee of the Lazarus Department Store, was a Red Cross and blood bank volunteer at the Chillicothe Hospital, and volunteered at Wakeman General Hospital, Camp Atterbury, in Indiana during WWII. She was a member of Gillie Community Senior Center, where she participated on the volleyball teams and in the Senior Olympics, and was a member of the North Broadway United Methodist Church. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband Claude Crandall, whom she married on January 21, 1956. They were married for 26 years until his death on December 7, 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents George and Ada Greenlee, sisters Hazel Greenlee King and Isa Greenlee, two nieces Clara Mae Priddy and Dorothy Farley, one nephew Charles King, one niece-in-law Marcella King, four nephews-in-law Clark Roberts, Wayne Thomas, Jim Farley and Russell Priddy, great-niece Vicky Moles, and great-nephews Bruce Roberts and Jay Thomas. Genevieve is survived by her nieces, Jean Roberts and Carolyn Thomas; great-nieces, Cindy Blessing, Peggy Woods, and Nancy Gardner; great-nephews, Chuck King, Russ Priddy, William Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas, and Chris Thomas; great niece-in-law, Judy Roberts; as well as other great nieces and nephews in-law, several great-great nieces and nephews and several great-great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many "Special Friends" at 5885 Beechcroft Avenue. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, with Minister Chris Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Willow Brook Christian Home, 55 Lazelle Road, Columbus, OH 43235. Online condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019