Spangler, Genevieve
1924 - 2019
Dale Genevieve Harvey Spangler, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of August 25, 2019. Genevieve (she always used her middle name), was born in Christian, West Virginia (Logan County) on February 9, 1924, to the late Charles A. and Myrtle Leola (Trent) Harvey. She graduated from Oceana High School in Oceana, West Virginia as the Valedictorian in 1941, and the Concord College, with a degree in Business, majoring in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, in 1945. Genevieve earned her first Master's degree from Marshall College, in 1969, with a Masters of Arts, major secondary education. Genevieve, a lifetime learner, graduated with a second Masters from The Ohio State University, in 1973. Her masters was a Master of Arts in Education, and with Suma Cum Laude honors conferred. During her working lifetime, she worked at B.F. Goodrich, and her last 19 years in Charleston, W.Va., she worked in the Chemical Polymer Department of Union Carbide, South Charleston, W.Va. She moved to Columbus, Ohio, to attend The Ohio State University to earn a Master's Degree to teach the blind, after having read an article about the Ohio State School for the Blind. She taught English there for 16 years. She worked tirelessly to pass along her knowledge to her students, and was a favorite teacher while at the school as well as all her years in retirement, which is evidenced by the many calls, visits and invitations to school events she received in the decades after her retirement there. Genevieve loved the Lord and contributed to several ministries over her lifetime. She was a fiercely loyal person who loved her family, and was a kind and generous woman who was loved in return by many. She touched many lives and graced them with her ever attentive presence. She possessed high intellect, talent, beauty, and grace, and much more. Genevieve is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John T. Spangler, her parents, and sister Helen. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Gail Eplin; stepsons, David Spangler, Ron (Patty) Spangler; grandson, Ryan Scott (Julieann) Moore, and their daughter, Madison Alyssa Moore; granddaughter, Alana Gerlach; step-grandchildren, Nathan (Ellie), Jonathan, Kelly, and Lindsey Spangler; nephew, Terry Lee Christian, and his family; as well as the wives of Genevieve's deceased nephews, Charles Michael and Donald Ray Christian. The family would like to thank the staff at Claremont Retirement and Capital City Hospice for care they gave to Genevieve. Friends may call Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 West Olentangy St., where the service will be held on 10a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Rev. Larry Brown officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. In memory of Genevieve Spangler, contributions may be made to the Ohio State School for the Blind, 5220 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019