Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Geniva Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geniva Garrett


1931 - 2019
Geniva Garrett Obituary
Garrett, Geniva
1931 - 2019
Geniva S. Garrett, age 88, of Columbus, passed away August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents and 11 siblings. Survived by daughters, Gail (Kevin) Parsley and Ginger Wolfe; grandchildren, Melissa (Jim) Gartin, Melinda (Richard) Fauver, Marc Stevens, Jason Perkins, Charmin (Randy) Michael, and Daryl (Sarah) Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Tommy, Logan, Braydon, Daniel, Arain, Ellie, Michaela, Madison, Kinlee, Ava, Memphis, Isabelle, Lilly, and Vivian; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To sign and view Geniva's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
