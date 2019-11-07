|
Moro, Geno
Geno J. Moro, age 88, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kobacker House. He was a graduate of Hilliard High School class of 1949. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from the U.S. Army after 40 years. He retired from Columbus City Schools after 40 years. Geno was a lifelong member of St. Margaret of Cortona Church, where he served on the Parish Council and Festival Committees. He was on the Education First Credit Union Board of Directors, a member of the American Italian Golf Association, and Riviera Country Club, where he served as President and held other official titles. Geno loved his family and friends, and also attending and hosting gatherings. Geno was an avid sports fan and loved playing golf. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Margaret Ann, parents Nicolina and Domenico, brothers and sisters-in-law Peter, Joe (Joan), Albert, Angela Moro, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary (Angelo) Ioia, Helen (Joe) Montenaro, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law George (Eleanor) Thomas, John (Violet) Thomas. Survived by daughters, Susan Pugh and Toni (Mark) Crosby; grandchildren, Danielle and Nicholas Pugh, Madeline and Michael Crosby; brother, Sevio Moro; sisters, Esther (George) Melaragno, Marguerite Moro; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 5:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Monday at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 1600 N Hague Ave. Father Jeffrey Rimelspach, celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret of Cortona Church. To view on-line video and register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019