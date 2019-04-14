|
|
Moorehead, Geoffrey
1942 - 2019
On April 7, 2019, Geoffrey W. Moorehead passed away unexpectedly at his residence at Westminster-Thurber of Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by brothers Robert D. Moorehead of Inverness, Florida, Timothy W. Moorehead of Wylie, Texas, Joseph W. Moorehead of Galena, Ohio and sisters Ruth (Near) Sparks of Galena, Ohio and Anne (Near) Black of Westerville, Ohio. Geoff was born on September 14, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Miriam (Fowle) Lonis. Geoff and his two brothers were later adopted in 1949 upon marriage of Miriam to Joseph W. Moorehead Sr. Geoff attended Worthington High School from 1957 to 1961 and excelled in science and track & field. He won awards in high school science fair events for rocket design and received varsity letters in his junior and senior years. Geoff joined the US Army in 1961, received basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky and was stationed with the Third Battalion, 65th Artillery in Cleveland, Ohio. He was honorably discharged in 1962 due to illness while serving. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at the Church of Messiah Chapel, 51 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio. A private burial service will be held at Union Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019