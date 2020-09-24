Hendren, Georgann
1951 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgann Dolin
Hendren on September 18, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1951, in Charleston, WV, to Margaret Ann (Fulton) Dolin and the late Dr. George L. Dolin. A beloved daughter, mother and sister, Georgann was raised in St. Albans, WV, where she graduated from St. Albans High School. With a kind heart and a fun-loving spirit, she was a caring friend to all she met. Georgann was the owner of Kids Zone Before & After School Program at St. Brendan's in Hilliard, OH. Georgann was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Hendren Jr., her father, sister Nancy Pate and in-laws Richard Hendren Sr., LP Goodwin, Larry Hendren and Jim Smudge. She is survived by her daughter, Katie (Bryan) Hendren-Smith; son, Richard Hendren lll; mother, Margie Dolin; granddaughter, Evan Johnson; sister, Libby (Jerry) Godwin; brothers, David (Sue) Dolin, and Robert (Julie) Dolin; brother-in-law, Buddy Pate; in-laws, Pat Goodwin, Vicki (Larry) Blett, Wanda Mudge, Terri (Clay) Phillips, Sonya Hendren, and Christa Hendren; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warriors
Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. To leave online condolences for Georgann's family, please visit:www.OhioCremation.org