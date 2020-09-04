Ells, George A.
1928 - 2020
George Augustus Ells, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully with family present the evening of August 24 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1928 in Auburn, Indiana, to the late George Augustus Ells and Ruth Leona (Apt) Ells. He was the oldest of five children. George enlisted in the US Army in 1946 and served in Korea until 1948. Honorably discharged, he used the GI Bill to attend Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, Indiana. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1951. He met his bride of 69 years, Dorothy Joan Magley, while living in Angola. After marriage, the couple moved first to Coldwater, then on to Burr Oak, Michigan where George went to work for Oak Electric motors, working all jobs in the plant. Given the chance to start a new career in sales engineering with Universal Electric Motors, George moved to Columbus, Ohio, and started his own company. After 32 years with Universal Electric, George dissolved the business and joined his wife, son, and daughter-in-law building the Johnstone Supply business that had been successfully started four years earlier. George served two terms as a member of the Johnstone Board of Directors from 1992 to 1997. George was a member of Freemasonry and attained the rank of 33rd degree Mason, and was past master of his blue lodge. George enjoyed fishing, boating, entertaining, woodworking and house renovation projects. George and his family spent 18 years summering together on South Bass Island in Lake Erie, with George serving one year as Commodore of the Put-In-Bay Yacht Club. George and his wife spent 14 years of semi-retirement in Arizona. George was a surprisingly good artist, a talent he kept to himself. George was honest, fair, direct, clear thinking, polite, generous, loyal, and a natural leader. George was preceded in death by his siblings Wealthea Martin, John Ells, and Nancy Miramont. He is survived by his brother, Hal Ells; his four children, George (Susan), Karen (Jim), Allen, and DeEtte (Steve); along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to especially thank the kind and loving caregivers that helped George through his final years – Lois, Binty, Brittanae, and Dee. Contributions may be made in George's name to the Alzheimer's Association
