Bailey, George
George Bailey, born on December 19, 1930 to parents William T. and Hattie Bailey in Hindman, Ky., passed into eternal life on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 89 years and 60 days. George was born into a large family. In fact, their home was the Bailey Hotel. George had a front row seat to life in a small town but with the added excitement and exposure to people from different counties, states and cultures who often visited the hotel. George attended school in Hindman, he excelled in and enjoyed sports, and after high school graduation he left home to attend the University of Pikeville. There at Pikeville, George met his beautiful wife Lena Charles. George loved the University of Kentucky basketball, Ohio State football, and breakfast meetings with his friends. George and his wife Lena dedicated their lives to the service of others and believed that everyone should have the opportunity of an education. Over the years, George and Lena established many endowments and scholarships in Kentucky and in Ohio to help young students and educators in the pursuit of their dreams toward a better education. George has one surviving sister, Martha Bailey Ault; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lena, his parents, his brothers William Gaston, John M. Jr., Robert Craig, Samuel Smith, Hillard, Kenneth Ray, Ollie James, Woodrow, William T. Jr., Ray Brian, and Leonard Cody, his sisters Ouida, Mary, Jeanette, and Phyliss Rose. Visitation for George Bailey will be 5-7pm on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2020 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. Graveside Burial Services will be at 11am on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020 at SUNSET CEMETERY, 6959 West Broad Street, Galloway, OH 43119. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to George's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020