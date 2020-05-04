Bester, George
1944 - 2020
George Ralph Bester, age 75. Heaven Sent July 23, 1944 and Heaven Bound April 30, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral 1PM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BESTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.