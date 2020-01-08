|
Bobb III, George
George E. "Jerry" Bobb III, of Westerville, Ohio, died January 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Jerry was born October 30, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Westerville High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Franklin University. He had a long career in banking starting with Ohio National Bank, BancOhio, and National City Bank (which is now PNC), ultimately retiring from Heartland Bank in 2012. Jerry was also a decorated naval Vietnam War veteran; he was awarded numerous accolades, including two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Ohio Military Hall of Fame in 2000. In his spare time Jerry enjoyed playing golf, family get togethers, playing with his grandchildren, and beach vacations. Jerry was preceded in death by his father George E. Bobb Jr., mother Miriam E. Bobb and sister Beverly Hammacot. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Bobb of Westerville; sons, Brian (Lindsay) Bobb and Chris (Stacey) Bobb of Westerville; five grandchildren, Ashlie, Anna, Xander, Jemma, and Charlie; sister, Dianne (Ben) Kauffman of Westerville; brother, Randy (Patti) Bobb of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Amy (Jamie) Pirkey, Erica (Rob) Elliott, Phil Kauffman, and Justin (Erin) Hibbitt; and very close friends and travel partners, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Cindy Henson. Services for Jerry will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (100 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081), with Molly King officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church two hours prior, from 9-11 a.m. Memorial donations in Jerry's name can be made to the James Fund for Life (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545), Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and/or Honor Flight Columbus (http://www.honorflightcolumbus.org/donate-now.html).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020