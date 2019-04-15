The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
George Brashear


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
George Brashear Obituary
Brashear, George
1959 - 2019
George Miller Brashear, III, age 59, of New Albany, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. He is a pipefitter by trade and was a Project Manager for Sterling Process Engineering. Miller took great pride is mentoring many students into the trades. He is survived by his wife, Mary M. Brashear; his daughter, Brandee (Tony Reyes) Brashear of Decatur Il; grandson, Dominic Brashear; parents, George and Bobbie Brashear, Jr of Summit, MS; step-sons, Tyler McPherson, Dylan and Logan Lentz; and beloved pets, Maggie and Sassy. Private family services by the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. Contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or Eastland Career Center, 4465 South Hamilton Road, Groveport, OH 43125 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
