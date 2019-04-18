Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Claypool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Claypool


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Claypool Obituary
Claypool, George
1946 - 2019
George R. Claypool, 72, of Columbus, passed away April 16, 2019. George was born December 13, 1946 to Francis and Lillian (Snyder) Claypool. He was a member of Shining Light Church. George was semi-retired from Thomas Door Control that he proudly called his work family for 49 years. George spent the last 16 months fighting for justice for his beloved wife who was so tragically killed by a drunk driver. He was married to the late Daisy Claypool for 20 years. George will be deeply missed by his brother, Kevin S. (Ann) Claypool; sister, Ann (Tom) Anderson; children, Tina (Ron) Burgess, Teresa Claypool-Blackburn, Dana (Lee) Mays, Jimmy (Vicky) Wheeler, Larry Jr. (Kim) Wheeler, Lisha (Mike) Entingh, Diana Wimer; 30 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus and Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10-11am at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday at 11am with Pastor Bill Charles officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now