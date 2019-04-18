|
Claypool, George
1946 - 2019
George R. Claypool, 72, of Columbus, passed away April 16, 2019. George was born December 13, 1946 to Francis and Lillian (Snyder) Claypool. He was a member of Shining Light Church. George was semi-retired from Thomas Door Control that he proudly called his work family for 49 years. George spent the last 16 months fighting for justice for his beloved wife who was so tragically killed by a drunk driver. He was married to the late Daisy Claypool for 20 years. George will be deeply missed by his brother, Kevin S. (Ann) Claypool; sister, Ann (Tom) Anderson; children, Tina (Ron) Burgess, Teresa Claypool-Blackburn, Dana (Lee) Mays, Jimmy (Vicky) Wheeler, Larry Jr. (Kim) Wheeler, Lisha (Mike) Entingh, Diana Wimer; 30 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus and Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10-11am at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday at 11am with Pastor Bill Charles officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019