George Collins
1964 - 2020
Collins, George
1964 - 2020
George W. Collins, age 55, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1964 in Williamson, WV. George owned his own business and worked many years as an entrepreneur. He loved racecars and owned his own at one point representing number 22 at Columbus Motor Speedway. George was a Godly man and he worked everyday to try to turn his life around to live that way. He was known to be the light of the room and center of attention. He could turn any bad situation into a laugh. He had a deep love for his family and was known, loved, and respected by many. Georges personality and humor will live on through is daughter Melissa and grandson, Payton. George saved 3 lives through organ donation. He was preceded in death by his father George C. Collins, sister Vina Samples and niece Alex Collins. George will be greatly missed by his children, Jennifer McIntyre, Melissa Woods, Christy (Steven) Swanson, Johnathon Marcum, and Ive Collins; mom, Marian Sue Collins; grandchildren, Ayden Bunch, Jaceleigh and Leeam McIntyre, Payton Penson, Kylie Fryman, Danica Woods, Kenzington and Sophia Swanson, Hunter, Jaylee, and Jameson Marcum, Raelynn Collins; mother, Dalphene Farley; as well as stepped up to raise 5 other children; and a host of extended family members. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad Street Columbus, Ohio; where a be a Private Service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10am. There are only allowed 25 people in the building for the service, but if you would like, you may come to the funeral home and stay in your car and watch the live webcast on the website. www.heartandhope.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
October 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Misty Crabtree
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest in peace... you brought me in like I was family and I will never forget that ty .. You are in gods Army now..
Misty Crabtree
Friend
