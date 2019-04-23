|
Connell, George
George B. "Burt" Connell, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 23. Born April 17, 1932 in Bellaire, Ohio to Donald and Molly Connell. A graduate of Mt. Vernon High School class of 1950 and a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He attended The Ohio State University studying mechanical engineering. He retired from Federal Housing and Urban Development as Program Manager of Community Planning and Development. A resident of Westerville for 56 years. He loved fishing, golfing and playing poker. Preceded in death by wife Ruth Connell, parents Donald and Molly Connell, siblings Helen Connell Smith, Robert Connell, Jenny Connell Cordle and Harvey Connell, grandson Cory Grace. Survived by children, Linda (John) Adams; Katy Texas, Burt (Sherry) Connell; Westerville, Teresa Connell; Westerville, Jenny (Brian) Breece; Fredricktown and James Connell; Westerville; grandchildren, Burt, Amanda, Amiee, Anna, Ashley Connell, Joshua Grace, Lawrence (Debbie) Adams, Debra Adams; great grandchildren, Carolyn and Elizabeth Adams and George Connell. Friends may call Friday, April 26, 6-8 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, where service will be Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Pastor Evette Watt officiating. Interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019