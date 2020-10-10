Close, George Edwin
George Edwin Close, age 87, passed away in his home this month with beloved family members close by. George was raised in Colfax, Wisconsin and graduated from Colfax High School. He served his country in the US Air Force, eventually stationed at Lockbourne AFB and earned his Master's Degree from THE Ohio State University. A popular teacher & coach, he inspired students at Hamilton Township High School and later Jones Jr. High, continuing to work in other roles well into his 70's. George's passions were OSU Buckeye Football, hunting, fishing, "roughing it" with his friends, as well as throwing epic parties for the White Bark Gang. You could not have a better friend than George Close, especially if you needed something built or fixed. Daughters Laurie (Mike) Marsh, Dobie (Ray Music) Close, Susan (Mike) Poythress, & Paula (Steve) Mikulenka can hardly imagine how life will be without George. Siblings Steve (Janet) Close, Eugene (Darlene) Close, Jane Rude, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews will DEARLY miss him. George will always be in the hearts of his surviving in-laws Joan Close, Punky Close, Chris Belz, Jane and Bob Keller, as well as his MANY friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by beloved wife Patricia, parents Steve, Mildred & Odd, brothers Curtis and Ken, sister Luella, brother-in-law Jim Rude, first wife Nancy, & daughter Chris. Consider a donation in George's name to the OSU Veterinary School Clinic, and visit George's Memory Page at tiddfuneralservice.com
. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services will be held at a future date, to be determined.