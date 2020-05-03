George F. Hall
1931 - 2020
Hall, George F.
1931 - 2020
George F. Hall, age 89, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Preceding him in death was his wife of 61 years Carol L. Hall. George will be deeply missed by his daughter, Laura E. Hall; son, Roger A. (Patty) Hall; and grandchildren, Sam, Luke and Grace Hall. Due to the current health restrictions a public Celebration of Life for George will be held at a later date. For a more complete obituary and to share memories and condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
