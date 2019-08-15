|
|
Felkner, George
1929 - 2019
George J. Felkner, passed peacefully to his eternal home on August 14, 2019. He joins his parents George W. and Ella (Reiss), sisters Florence, Dorothy, and Eleanor, as well as his beloved wife of 64+ years, Thelma (Sauer). He is survived by their six children, Genevieve, Joseph (Cinda), Mary (Richard) Poczik, William (Kate), Amy (Michael) Gates, and Rebecca. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; good friend, Thomas Schlueb; dear niece, Barb Huff; and nephews, John Barriga and John Boswell; and many nieces and nephews from the Eyerman, McComb, and Sauer families. George graduated from St. Charles Preparatory School, served in the USAF during the Korean Conflict constructing radio repeaters on the island of Hokkaido, Japan, graduated from Franklin University, and worked as a Radio/TV broadcast transmitter engineer and supervisor for thirty years, retiring in 1989 from Taft Broadcasting Company. George had a lot of energy. In addition to his family and career, George was an active member of the Southeast Lions Club, the Gahanna V.F.W, and the former St. Xavier Chorus. He was an amateur radio operator (KG8LS), a woodworker, a home maintenance enthusiast, a scout master of Boy Scout Troop 92, and a Eucharistic minister for many years at St. Leo and Christ the King parishes. A favorite accomplishment of George's was designing and building a wooden altar and lectern for St. Leo Catholic Church in the 1970s. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 3-7pm (Prayer service at 6:30pm) at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus, OH 43206. Friends and family will meet for Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 19 at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209, where procession will form. Father David Schalk, celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mt. Carmel Hospice or St. Leo Preservation Society. To view and sign on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019