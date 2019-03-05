|
|
Fitzgerald, George "Pa"
1933 - 2019
George E. "Pa" Fitzgerald, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Harrison and Bracie Fitzgerald, siblings Geneva Peterman, Deloris "Sissy" Peterman, Charles "Buddy" Fitzgerald, Harrison Fitzgerald Jr. and John Paul Fitzgerald. Pa is survived by his former wife and best friend, Joy; siblings, Shirley "Lou" Reagan, James Fitzgerald; son, Ed Fitzgerald; step-children, Donna Knudsen, Rodney Harris and Rickey Harris; grandchildren, JD, Travis, Stephanie, Tim, Rob and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Zach, Taylor, Kendra, Gabby, Gaby, Hunter, Avery, Logan and Elijah; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Pa served his county in the US Army after serving he worked for Omar Bakery for 33 plus years until his retirement. Pa loved to watch 'his' deer and other wild life. Above all else he loved to spend time with his grand and great grandchildren. Friends and family may visit Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh., where a funeral service will take place Saturday, March 9 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019