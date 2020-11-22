Franz, George

1925 - 2020

George Edward Franz, age 95, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at First & Main of New Albany. He was born on July 26, 1925 in Columbus, OH to the late Cornelius and Lillian (Reichendader) Franz. After graduating in 1942 from Aquinas College High School, George proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He earned a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University. He retired from the Whittaker Merrill Company after many years of service. George was an avid Ohio State football fan. He was an outdoorsman and loved to cook and bake. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Barbara Beatrice S. Franz; siblings, Howard Franz, William Franz, and Ruth (Franz) Whitlatch. He survived by his daughter, Susan (Paul) Lebold; son, Robert (Debbie) Franz; grandchildren, Michael Lebold, Barbara Lebold, Jonathan (Mary) Franz, and Jenna (Kevin) Franz Crowley; great-grandchildren, Audrey Franz, Margot Franz, Jackson Crowley, and Crew Crowley; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 11539 National Rd SW, Pataskala, OH 43062. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 660 Ackerman Rd., 6th Floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH, 43218-3112 Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East.



