Geissbuhler, George
1948 - 2020
George Geissbuhler, age 72, died on October 26, 2020, surrounded by family and in peace. He had been hospitalized since March 16, 2020, after suffering traumatic brain injury in a freak accident. He emerged from a coma, made progress through therapy, and witnessed his beloved Buckeyes and Browns win games on the weekend, but even his big heart could not withstand a severe respiratory infection. George lived life to its fullest. Born October 1, 1948 to John Otto Geissbuhler and Hannah Eleanor Terwilliger Geissbuhler, in Cleveland, Ohio, he came to Columbus to attend the Ohio State University, graduating in 1971 with a B.S. in Production and Operations Management, and never left. His first job was also his last; he spent 45 years at Sweney, Cartwright & Co. as an investment banker and retired in 2016 as Vice President and Partner. After retiring, George was an active volunteer for Flying Horse Farms, Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio, and the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio. He also plunged headfirst into woodworking, setting up a workshop in the basement and creating items for family, friends and the groups he supported — coasters for volunteer appreciation gifts, tabletop décor for events, kitchen utensils and luggage tags. His love of wood included lumberjacking — he was renowned for his willingness to help friends and neighbors remove downed trees, split the logs and share firewood ("have chainsaw, will travel"). He kept a logbook of every fire burned in the family fireplace. George was an avid fan of all things OSU and took a special interest in TBDBITL. He treated the band to lunch every year for the past eighteen years and crafted plaques for each band member, individualized with their photos, to be handed out at the annual banquet. He was also extremely active and physically fit. He woke early ("daylight in the swamps!") and started every day with a bicycle ride (often to a favorite breakfast spot, and often with a friend). No weather was too bad; he had one bike outfitted with tires that could handle snow. He rode Pelotonia every year; in 2019, he was the oldest rider to complete the longest (200 mile), hardest (Reynolds Road Hill) route. He planned to ride in 2020 as a survivor, having successfully completed radiation treatment for prostate cancer. He also swam, golfed, skied, played racquet sports and audited classes at OSU. Very goal-oriented, George was famous for saying "The Swiss never quit!" George and his wife indulged their wanderlust in his retirement and traveled to many places around the world, always looking forward to their next adventure. One of his favorite trips was to Switzerland, where — with the help of two aging family photos and the barest of directions — he was able to find the homes where his father and grandfather were born. Above all, George was a people person. He never met a stranger and established life-long relationships with people stemming from chance encounters, such as catching the same ski lift. He was especially popular with children. "Dr. Science" shared the wonders of dry ice and demonstrated how to put a pingpong ball into a bottle; "Mr. G" cheered them at sporting events ("I hope your team wins!") and helped them create gifts for their parents; "Mr. George" complimented every Halloween costume and patronized every lemonade stand. He totally embraced his role as grandfather, hosting sleepovers and "Mondays With Grandpa" and taking them on special field trips. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Geissbuhler, his sister Jane Geissbuhler Kloman, and niece Kathy Jean Kloman. George is survived by his wife, Michelle (Dunnavant); daughter, Jill Marie Reichert (Chris); son, John Blake Geissbuhler; daughter, Anna Meredith Geissbuhler; grandchildren, Samantha Reichert and Matthew Reichert; niece, Karen Kloman; other members of his extended family; and a vast network of friends all over the world. He loved his family and friends to the moon and back, and was deeply loved in return. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. Until we can celebrate his life adequately with the large gathering this gregarious soul deserves, we ask that you recognize his generous volunteerism by donating to the groups listed above. More information about them is available at www.georgeforgood.org
