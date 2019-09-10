|
|
Gibson, George
1934 - 2019
Reverend George E. Gibson, age 85, of Columbus, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his parents Jennings and Nellie Vance and his granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Gibson. He was born on April 29, 1934 in Wheelwright, KY. George served as a Cpl. in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Electric after 20 years of service. Additionally, George served various churches throughout Ohio in the ministry of song and proclaiming the gospel. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia Gibson. George and Virginia have four children, George (Julie) Gibson of Groveport, OH, Brenda Gibson of Canal Winchester, OH, Kimberly (Jeff) Gibson of Westerville, OH, and Melissa (Ron) England of Cleveland, TN. They have 14 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and sister, Emma (Walter) Wilson of Knoxville, TN.; and a host of family and friends. Friends may call at the CharismaLife Ministries, 161 North Hamilton Road, Whitehall, OH on Thursday, September 12, 10AM until time of service at 1PM. The officiating Pastors are David Swaggerty and David Kamer. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019