Collins Jr, George H.
George H. Collins Jr, age 89, transitioned on May 3, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11a.m.-12p.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
