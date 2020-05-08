Collins Jr, George H.
George H. Collins Jr, age 89, transitioned on May 3, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11a.m.-12p.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 12, 2020.