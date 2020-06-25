Groom, George H. "Archie"
George H. "Archie" Groom, of Worthington, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born in Columbus on June 9, 1944 to the late George M. and Leola F. Groom. Archie was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Ohio State Buckeyes, Columbus Blue Jackets and all things soccer. He had a passion for teaching sports and coached soccer for over 30 years for various schools and programs. Above Archie's passion for sports was the love he had for his family. Archie was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Anne; daughter, Gina (Phil) Brokaw of Upper Arlington; sons, George "Mick" (Nikki) Groom of Canal Winchester, Gary (Felecia) Groom of Grove City, and Gillie Groom of Grove City; grandchildren, Zack (Anna), Sam (Kaley), Matthew, Andrew, Beckham, Kennedy, Mason, Garrett, and Jimmy; and brothers, Joseph and John Groom. Along with his parents, Archie is preceded in death by his brother James Groom. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. His family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. Father Anthony Davis, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.