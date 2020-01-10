|
Hart, George
George M. Hart, age 87, January 10, 2020. U.S Army Veteran, member of American Legion Post #430, The 40 and 8th and life member of Post #3426. Retired Teamster from Flickingers, after 29 years. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Ida; son, John (Tracy); granddaughter, Misty (Sheldon) Pennell; grandson Kenneth; great grandchildren, Breona, Madilyn and Khristain; sister, Anna Stonebreaker; brother, Clyde Hart; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where Funeral Service will be held at 11am Tuesday. Burial Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020