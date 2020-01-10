Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Hart Obituary
Hart, George
George M. Hart, age 87, January 10, 2020. U.S Army Veteran, member of American Legion Post #430, The 40 and 8th and life member of Post #3426. Retired Teamster from Flickingers, after 29 years. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Ida; son, John (Tracy); granddaughter, Misty (Sheldon) Pennell; grandson Kenneth; great grandchildren, Breona, Madilyn and Khristain; sister, Anna Stonebreaker; brother, Clyde Hart; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where Funeral Service will be held at 11am Tuesday. Burial Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -