Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Resources
1936 - 2019
George Hassey Obituary
Hassey, George
1936 - 2019
George J. Hassey, 82, of Chillicothe, died July 20. Born July 21, 1936, in Columbus, OH. Husband of Phyllis J. Hassey, surviving; also daughter Holly Kost, of Columbus; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brother Thomas Hassey. Graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School; retired Senior Master Sergeant, USAF. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday, July 24, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Chillicothe. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Haller Funeral Home, wake service at 8pm. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019
