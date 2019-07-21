|
Hassey, George
1936 - 2019
George J. Hassey, 82, of Chillicothe, died July 20. Born July 21, 1936, in Columbus, OH. Husband of Phyllis J. Hassey, surviving; also daughter Holly Kost, of Columbus; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brother Thomas Hassey. Graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School; retired Senior Master Sergeant, USAF. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday, July 24, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Chillicothe. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Haller Funeral Home, wake service at 8pm. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019