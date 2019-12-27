The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Falkenbach


1927 - 2019
George J. Falkenbach Obituary
Falkenbach, George J.
1927 - 2019
George J. Falkenbach, age 92 of Hilliard, passed away peacefully with his children by his side Thursday, December 26, 2019. George was born in Columbus, son of the late George W. and Dorothy Falkenbach. Also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josephine, son-in-law, Steven Zartman, and brothers, Joseph and John. George graduated from Springfield Catholic Central, Class of 1944, University of Dayton, Class of 1948, and went on to earn a Master of Engineering from The University of Illinois. George began his engineering career at Bell Aircraft followed by 37 years of dedicated service at Battelle. He was a member of St. Agatha Church, The Knights of Columbus and Hilliard Senior Center. George was an intelligent, supportive, and loving man who had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling the world, model railroading, and rebuilding computers. He will be greatly missed by his loving children, Mary (Michael) Manoloff, George (Lisa Heatherington) Falkenbach, Paul (Melissa) Falkenbach, and Joan (Terry) Moore; grandchildren, Matthew (Cindy), Kevin (Courtney), and Eric Zartman, Erin and Sarah Grace Falkenbach, Carl Wilgus, and Brian and Colleen Moore; 7 great grandchildren; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd. Father Daniel Ochs, Celebrant. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha, 1860 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221 or to the . To share memories or condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
